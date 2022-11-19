Luke Shaw Revealed The Meaning of Coco Pops Tattoo

Luke Shaw from Manchester United unexpectedly revealed that he has a Coco Pops monkey tattooed on his left arm.

The England international is set to play a starring role under Gareth Southgate in Qatar as England look to end a 56-year drought.

Speaking on the YouTube channel of England, Shaw talked about the presence of a playful children’s tattoo with flakes and that it is a tribute to his two-year-old son Rain.

Shaw said, “My son is obsessed with Coco Pops, he eats a lot of them in the morning, I thought it would be pretty cool because he’s interested in my tattoos.”

Luke Shaw explains heartwarming reason behind bizarre Coco Pops tattoo https://t.co/FVXkvZSXFE — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 18, 2022

The left-back earned his way to the World Cup after recently finding the form to strengthen his position at Eric ten Haga’s United.

It looked like he might fall behind new signing Tyrell Malasia in the pecking order, the 27-year-old returning to start the last seven Premier League matches.

With Ben Chilwell’s injury leaving Shaw as the only natural left-back in the England squad, it is almost certain the United player will play a major role in Qatar.

This role will please fans, given the frequent criticism of Southgate’s defensive tactics.

But thanks to Shaw’s ability to play with the ball from behind and create chances in the last third, England can see increased efficiency in attack.

Despite the poor form last season, Shaw remains in the top 3% in assists by outfield defenders in the top five European leagues.

England kicked off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and it can be seen live on the BBC.

United fans will definitely be watching the Show throughout the tournament in the hope that he will continue his fitness and remain injury-free, especially Coco Pops fans.