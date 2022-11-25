Luke Shaw of Manchester United Named His Favorite Goal at the World Cups

Manchester United and England left-back Luke Shaw was asked to pick his favorite goal at the World Cup before the tournament in Qatar.

As reported on manutd.com , Shaw scored a goal scored and assisted by the ex-Reds at the 2014 tournament.

Robin van Persie’s incredible flying header combined with Daly Blind’s precise pass across the field in the Netherlands defeated Spain 5-1 and became the winner of the Show.

“I think the one that sticks in my mind is obviously because I think at the time when they were both actually at Manchester United, there was Daly Blind and Robin van Persie,” he said.

It was a goal littered with connections to United, not only with the creators on the pitch, but also with Louis van Gaal, who was in charge of the Dutch team that day.

Van Gaal joined United at the end of the 2014 final.

Shaw added that Daly Blind was particularly pleased with his role in the goal, as he and Shaw had talked about it during their time together at Old Trafford.

“I think that goal was incredible. Daly was so happy with his pass that he talked about it when he was here. I think I should have chosen that goal because it was an incredibly incredible goal.” he said.

This is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic goals in the history of the World Championships. The image of van Persie flying through the air to somehow circle the ball over Iker Casillas with a wonderful improvised header will remain in the memory for a long time.

📅 15 years ago today, Robin van Persie scored his first international goal 🇳🇱 He ended his career as @OnsOranje's record scorer, having added 49 more 🤔 Was this the pick of the bunch, @Persie_Official? pic.twitter.com/SEX0tdN9qH — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 8, 2020

The show will hope that Harry Kane et al. could produce something similar for England in the coming weeks as the Three Lions look to make their mark in Qatar.

England and Shaw had a great start to their World Cup campaign in the first match of Group B, beating Iran 6-2, with Shaw playing well.

England will secure a playoff berth if they beat the USA tonight.