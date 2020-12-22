Luke Grimes says Kayce and Monica might break up again

Currently filming in Montana, Yellowstone’s fourth season will become the Dutton family’s darkest chapter yet after last summer’s horrific finale. A recent interview with series star Luke Grimes has raised the possibility of another separation for Kayce and Monica.

Comments from Yellowstone’s Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes have hinted at a new breakup for Kayce and Monica (played by Kelsey Asbille) after their reconciliation in season two.

Their marriage was on the rocks in season one, which began with Monica taking a hiatus from the ranch. However, when their son Tate (Brecken Merrill) was kidnapped by the Beck brothers in season two, the traumatic experience shockingly brought the couple closer together.

Luke Grimes, a Yellowstone regular, recently referred to the couple’s strained relationship in the latest installments, the actor confessed some things during the interview where he revealed that there will always be a degree of pressure on the couple raising Dutton’s youngest cowboy Ranch.

“I always thought when I read that story and that love story that they are soul mates.”

“They were made for each other, but the weight of the world has always been put in the middle. It’s kind of a classic Romeo and Juliet story. ”

For fans who have reworked her Shakespeare, Grimes’ reference to Romeo and Juliet might sound the alarm bells. While no one expects Kayce and Monica to perish in a tragic double suicide, the hapless lovers are nevertheless under constant fire from war on all sides.

Also, when Yellowstone stayed for the last time, the gunmen got ahead of Kayce, leaving her fate unknown heading into season four.

Kayce could be killed or seriously injured on top of next year’s premiere, leaving Monica as in the dark about her husband’s condition as the show’s audience.

Still, Luke Grimes is convinced that Kayce and Monica are destined to return to each other, whatever comes their way when Yellowstone makes its dramatic return.

Grimes continued: “We’ve seen them go through a lot. With Tate gone, I wondered how that would affect them. ”

“I had no idea what to expect before reading season three because it could have gone either way.”

With the lives of not just Kayce, but John (Kevin Costner) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) on the line as well, emotions will undoubtedly rise next year at Yellowstone. Fortunately in Yellowstone, Grimes is convinced that Kayce and Monica are destined to stay together, even if it means putting their relationship on the ring once more.



