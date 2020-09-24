Luis Suárez, moved to tears at his farewell

Luis Suárez could not bear the tears in his farewell to Barcelona, ​​and pointed out that “in addition to a player, a human being who has feelings leaves”.

Visibly moved and with a broken voice since he began his speech, Suárez assured that he will “always” be “grateful” to the club for “the trust” they placed in him when he signed him in 2014.

“Barça knew in the conditions that came, that he had made a mistake (FIFA had sanctioned him four months without playing for biting the Italian Giorgio Chiellini in the Brazil World Cup), and I will always be grateful for that,” he confessed.

“From here I take friends,” said the Uruguayan striker, wrapped in his farewell by his wife, Sofía Balbi, the four team captains –Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto- and also Jordi Alba.

The “Pistolero” arranged his departure to Atlético de Madrid for $ 7 million dollars in variables for two seasons.

He was also accompanied by the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, who highlighted “his charisma, his human version and especially his sports version” and that “he is already part of the Barça legend”.

And it is that Suárez goes to Atlético de Madrid as the third top scorer in the history of Barcelona (198 goals) and after lifting thirteen titles in six seasons.

“It has been to see a dream come true, but I never imagined reaching these figures. Here you must always perform at your best and you don’t know how old you can be. I am leaving more than proud and satisfied with some spectacular and wonderful years at Barça ”, he said.

He also remembered his friend Leo Messi, present in the room: “I agree that my children have seen me play with the best in the world,” he stressed, referring to the Argentine star.



