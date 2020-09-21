Luis Suarez is transferring to Atletico Madrid!

Atletico Madrid came very close to detonating one of the transfer bombs of the year and recruiting Barcelona’s Luis Suarez.

At the point of leaving Barcelona, Luis Suarez transfers to another La Liga team, Atletico Madrid.

According to the news of Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid have completed the transfer of Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan striker will thus wear the jersey of Atletico Madrid in the new season.

With the transfer of Luis Suarez, Alvaro Morata is also expected to go from Atletico to Juventus.



