Luis Suárez is already in Italy to pass his nationality test

Luis Suárez, Uruguayan striker -still- of FC Barcelona traveled to the Italian city of Perugia where he will take the exam to qualify for Italian nationality and then yes, stop at Juventus in Turin as a European community player.

The novel has been extended too much due to the different Italian regulations in Serie A in which it is not enough to be married to someone who has the nationality to consider him a European citizen.

The footballer has a closed agreement with the Turin club waiting for him to solve his case with Barça, once arranged, he would have to ensure the arrival of his papers before October 6, which is when the records for the Champions League are closed .

Now, a strong rumor assures that Ronald Koeman, the new Barça coach would not see with bad eyes that the third best scorer in the club’s history would stay, however, the Barça directive is the one that requires his departure to lighten things up. salary level, since Suárez earns almost $ 20 million annually.



