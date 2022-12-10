Luis Diaz May Miss 17 Liverpool Games Until March

Reports from Colombia say Luis Diaz will have surgery after a recurrence of a knee injury, and Liverpool do not expect him to play again until March.

And although this remains unconfirmed at the moment, as Jurgen Klopp simply stated that the winger should undergo additional injury tests, the timing of such a scale will lead to him missing some key games for the Reds.

One of the blessings of this year’s off-season break for the World Cup was that Diaz, who was injured against Arsenal in October, missed only a few matches.

He was pictured training with his Liverpool team-mates earlier this week at their warm-weather training camp in Dubai, and was initially expected to be ready to return to play later this month.

However, then on Friday it became clear that Diaz was leaving Dubai for treatment after complaining of discomfort in his knee.

Liverpool’s competitive matches will last until March

Man City (A) – Carabao Cup round of 16 – December 22

Aston Villa (A) – Premier League – December 26

Leicester (H) – Premier League – December 30

Brentford (A) – Premier League – January 2

Wolves (H) – FA Cup 3rd Round – January 7

TBC – Possible Carabao Cup quarter-final – W/C January 9*

Brighton (A) – Premier League – January 14

Chelsea (H) – Premier League – January 21

TBC – Possible Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg – W/C January 23*

TBC – Possible FA Cup 4th Round – Weekend January 28*

TBC – Possible Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg – W/C January 30*

Wolves (A) – Premier League – February 4

Everton (H) – Premier League – February 13

Newcastle (A) – Premier League – February 18

Real Madrid (H) – Champions League – February 21

Crystal Palace (A) – Premier League – February 25

TBC – Possible Carabao Cup final – February 26*

* Matches depend on Liverpool’s progress in competition

So far, the club has remained modest about the extent of the problem, but Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra was the first to break the news about the operation and the likely timing, writing that the problem is related to the lateral collateral ligament (LCL).

Sierra also states that Liverpool expects Diaz to return in March. Such a deadline will mean that by this point he will have missed five months of the season.

From now until March, the Reds have 12 matches to play, and this number should increase depending on their progress in the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Diaz will miss the club’s return to the game against Man City on December 22, as well as the festive championship matches against Aston Villa, Leicester and Brentford.

Later, in January, they begin their FA Cup campaign against Wolverhampton, and before March they will play Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle.

Liverpool will play their first Champions League match against Real Madrid on February 21, but Diaz may have a chance to play in the second leg on March 15.

The fourth and fifth rounds of the FA Cup will also take place before the beginning of March, and it should also be noted that Liverpool are three wins away from another League Cup final, which is scheduled for Sunday, February 26. The Reds go so far.

The failure of Diaz due to injury is a huge blow for the Reds, especially considering that Diogo Hota will not appear again, at least until February.