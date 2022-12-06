Luis Diaz and Naby Keita Are Back in The Ranks, and The Liverpool Team Starts Training in Dubai.

After their season was halted before the World Cup, Liverpool’s players resumed training in Dubai, and Luis Diaz and Naby Keita were among those pictured in action on the first day of the Reds’ warm-weather training camp.

Diaz has been out of action since he suffered a knee injury during the defeat to Arsenal in October, but now it seems he is close to full fitness, as he was seen working with the ball on the first day in Dubai.

It was the same with Naby Keita, who has yet to kick a ball this season due to a hamstring injury for most of the campaign.

Joel Matip, who was also sidelined before the World Cup break, returned to action, while academy prospects Fabian Mrozek, Jarrell Kuansa, Luke Chambers, Stefan Baisetic, Dominic Corness, Jake Kane, Bobby Clarke, Melkam Frauendorf, Leighton Stewart and Ben Doak were also seen taking part in the session..

Liverpool have confirmed that 33 players will travel to Dubai on Monday, while seven who played for their countries at the World Cup are still missing.

The 33 also included several players who continue to recover from long-term injuries, such as Arthur, Diogo Hota and youngsters Marcelo Pitaluga and Kaide Gordon.

As expected, they did not participate in the meeting on Tuesday, as well as Curtis Jones, the reason for his absence is currently unclear.

Jones participated in several Liverpool matches during October and early November, but did not make the squad for the Reds’ final game before the break — a 3-point win over Southampton:1.

A total of 28 Liverpool players were photographed on the first day of training in Dubai on Tuesday, six of them were absent, as well as Darwin Nunez, who will join the team next week.

Liverpool team at training on the first day in Dubai

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Davis, Mrozek

Defenders: Ramzi, Matip, Kuansa, Phillips, Gomez, Tzimikas, Robertson, Chambers

Midfielders: Baisetic, Corness, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Thiago, Carvalho, Cain

Forwards: Firmino, Salah, Doak, Clark, Diaz, Frauendorf, Stewart

Absent: Pitaluga*, Arthur*, Jones**, Gordon*, Hota*, Nunez***

* The victim

** Unknown

*** To join next week