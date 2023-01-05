Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha advised Marcus Rashford to repeat the exploits of Erling Holand and Kylian Mbappe and even, perhaps, overshadow them.

The Saha noted that Rashford is capable of scoring up to 40 goals per season and competing with the best players in the world.

Haaland and Mbappe are considered the two best football stars of the new generation and the heirs of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Saha said: “These two guys [Mbappe and Haaland] have great speed and understanding, which very few players have. They get into the right areas so well and score different goals, which is what Marcus is starting to do.”

“If he stays in shape, retains confidence, there is no stopping him. He can achieve anything. I haven’t seen such talent at United since Cristiano Ronaldo. He just needs that aggression and that belief that distinguishes players like Messi and Cristiano from the rest.”

The Frenchman also expressed his opinion about Harry Maguire. The former United player opined that while Maguire may be out of favour and Eric ten Haag is even in favour of putting Luke Shaw ahead of him, it is understandable that he could regain his place.

“Yes, it could be a bad sign [that the Show is ahead of Maguire in the hierarchy]. It’s possible for him to come back, he showed great spirit and professionalism while he was holed up, and he’s a good player who deserves playing time.”

The Saha named Maguire the best defender in England over the past four or five years.

Another player that Saha has expressed his opinion about is Jaydon Sancho. The 44-year—old footballer said that Sancho is a player with a unique set of skills unlike anyone else in the world.

According to Saha, Sancho should put his head down and work hard, striving to demonstrate his talent to United fans. Gradually, he will return to his best qualities and regain his starting place in the team.

Saha gloomily assessed United’s chances of signing contracts this month. The former striker said he was not thrilled about the players moving in the winter window, as it mainly depends on agents.

Saha was talking about Frankie de Jong, who again came to the attention of Ten Hag.