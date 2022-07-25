Ludacris talks about landing a Hollywood star in the same Year as His Fast and Furious brother Paul Walker

The Fast franchise has become a force to be reckoned with, now the tenth street racing film is in production. Vin Diesel’s 2001 film Fast and Furious has become one of the best film franchises in the world, but its monetary success is just one of the awards for those associated with the franchise. The camaraderie that has developed between the actors and the crew has long been considered a family, and a long-time member of the Fast Ludacris family says that later this year, in the same year as his late brother Fast Paul Walker, he received a Hollywood star.

Paul Walker was the star of the Fast and Furious franchise in 6 films, and after his death in 2013, he was even digitally included in Fast and Furious 7. his fellow cast members. Thus, Walker remains an important figure in Hollywood even almost a decade after his death.

Having starred in several Fast and Furious films with Paul Walker, Ludacris was close to the star and still remains a part of the life of his daughter Meadow Walker. The rapper and actor will be honored as a Hollywood star in the same year as Walker, and in an exclusive interview with ET, Ludacris expresses how much it means to him to be honored by his “brother.” Here ‘s from his words:

It means something to me to get a Hollywood star of fame, but no words can explain what it means to be honored in the same year as my brother. … It’s just emotional to think about it, but it’s an honor. I mean, wow, that’s deep, man. I’m just grateful.

Paul Walker clearly won’t be able to physically be there to receive his award. but his family will make sure that his presence is always known. No matter how nice and honorable it is to receive a Hollywood star of fame, Ludacris will definitely take the time to explain what a great man his brother Walker was. In the same interview , Ludacris talks about his brother in the franchise:

He was the most humble man on Earth. It was always about giving back… He just keeps inspiring me to do more.

Despite the fact that years and several films have passed since Paul Walker’s direct participation in the Fast and Furious franchise, he certainly touched each film with inspiration, which Ludacris spoke about. In fact, it’s the promise Vin Diesel made to Walker that may have helped the franchise survive so many films.

This is not the first time that an actor has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after his death. Nevertheless, Paul Walker’s legacy is certainly supported by the relationships he established when he was here, including with his fellow laureate and family member Fast Ludacris. His star is deservedly deserved, and the achievement continues to bring success, since the Fast and Furious franchise has not even been completed yet.

Fast X in production is the first part of the last chapter of the Fast franchise. Although you won’t see this movie in our schedule of new 2022 movie releases, there is a good chance that it will make it onto the list of long-awaited next year movie releases, as it is currently due for release on May 19, 2023. We probably won’t see Paul Walker alongside Ludacris in the film, but we will certainly see his influence as well as a new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the real world.