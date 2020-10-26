Lucy Vives promotes the vote playing the guitar

Lucy Vives always looks for a way to attract her fans with her sensual photos on Instagram, and now she did it with one in which she is shown posing in a window, playing the guitar and wearing a black thong.

The goal of the daughter of singer Carlos Vives was to promote the vote; Lucy -who has always called herself a model and activist- reflected this in the comment next to the photo, which is simply the word “vote”.

However, that post on Instagram by Lucy Vives was also the subject of controversy. After another message that she published (“Yes! Reject the clown”) some interpreted that it was Donald Trump and wrote “So why did you support him on Twitter?”, But the model did not respond to those questions.



