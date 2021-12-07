LUCY Gives Enthusiasm To Get Through A Day Full Of Obstacles In ‘Rolling Rolling’ MV

The band from Mystic Story, LUCY presents a passionate music video for their comeback this time with the MV for the song ‘Rolling Rolling‘.

The MV ‘Rolling Rolling‘ from LUCY has been officially released today, December 7, 2021 through their official Youtube channel, LUCY ISLAND.

‘Rolling Rolling‘ is a song that talks about life’s obstacles that keep coming and going every day, wanting to release fatigue from all the busyness.

LUCY also presents uplifting music through the bright MV.

You can watch the latest MV from LUCY with the song ‘Rolling Rolling‘ below.