Lucifer: Will Lucifer, God and Amenadiel reconcile?

Wondering what the coming of God will change in the series for his sons, Lucifer and Amenadiel? Joe Henderson gives us some clues!

LUCIFER Season 5, Part 2 is coming to Netflix very soon and fans want to know all they can …

LUCIFER SEASON 5, PART 2: WILL LUCIFER, GOD AND AMENADIEL MAKE HONORABLE FINE?

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 premieres Friday, May 28 on Netflix worldwide. Fans have been waiting for more than 6 months for the remaining 8 episodes to arrive after the arrival of God …

After 5 seasons, God, Lucifer’s father has finally visited his sons on Earth. It was about time, didn’t you think?

Remember! His two sons, Amenadiel and Lucifer, lived on Earth, each giving up their positions in Heaven and Hell. They were also joined by Mazikeen, a demon from hell who joined Lucifer on Earth.

Speaking on the World Balloon YouTube channel, co-showrunner Joe Henderson said there would be “a lot” to come between the three of them.

He said, “Let’s just say Lucifer and God are going to have a lot of conversations about where they’ve been. And that’s the kind of thing they’re going to talk about. ”

He then added: “It was such a pleasure to play with and you will see, the show has no shortage of emotional, drama and humor moments. ”

And yes, because God had cast Lucifer out of heaven to reign over hell after starting a rebellion … What fate does God have in store for his two sons?

JOE HENDERSON CONFIDERS ON THEIR FATE

As of yet, it is unclear what the arrival of God on Earth will mean for his sons. But fans suspect Amenadiel might try to bond with his father …

Joe Henderson told Comic Book R. that the recent fatherhood of Amendial would lead him to have a “very different” view of God’s return to Earth compared to Lucifer.

He said: “Much of Amenadiel’s arc will look at his father from an entirely new perspective, like another father. “What would he do the same?” Differently? What would he wish his father had done for him? ”

To the delight of the fans, the father and son trio will meet for a family dinner in the Lucifer suite. The best, right?

It is not known exactly what topics will be covered at this time. However, fans can expect it to be one of the best stages of the famous show to date.

Fans already know that God arrived on Earth to ask Lucifer a question, but exactly what God has in store remains unknown. Business to follow in less than two months so …