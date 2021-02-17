Lucifer: which series from the same universe must be seen

Are you fans of the devil Lucifer? Have you finished the series and are wondering if there are other series with the same universe as this one?

Did you know that Lucifer is more or less based on DC Comics! But are there other series taking place in the same universe?

Lucifer Season Five, Part 2 is coming soon to Netflix! But that’s not the only good news of the day!

Indeed, while fans will discover the sequel for Lucifer Morningstar (played by Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (aka Lauren German), they will be able to immerse themselves in other similar shows! So here’s everything you need to know about the universe in which the series takes place.

As Lucifer fans know, the premise of the series was developed from a DC comic called The Sandman! Created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, they even launched a series of spin-off comics on Lucifer himself.

Given that this is a DC comic, some fans might wonder if Lucifer technically exists in the same universe as other series! The good news ? The answer is yes !!

There is indeed a whole bunch of DC series under the title Arrowverse! These include Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl, among others!

However, during Lucifer’s first three seasons, there was no confirmation that the series was also a part of it. No reference in other series had been made … so far …

LUCIFER: THE DEVIL IS LINKED TO OTHER DC SERIES!

In fact, given that there had been no explicit reference to other shows in the DC Universe, it seemed that Lucifer and the others were well and truly separated! But when Season 4 came out, the episodes confirmed to us that there really was a connection between them! Shock!

Indeed, this happened when Lucifer made an appearance in the Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event in December 2019! You remember ? Lucifer has appeared in a scene with Legends of Tomorrow’s John Constantine (played by Matt Ryan)!

Constantine asked his old friend to help him save the newly resurrected Oliver Queen! And while the devil only appeared in one scene, fans were thrilled with the reveal! And for good reason…

But that’s not all ! On Twitter, co-showrunner Joe Henderson explained how the series are connected to each other!

“For the #Lucifans wondering, the Crisis cameo is a prequel to our show! In the script, Lucifer says he is waiting for [a former LUX employee] Delilah in the alley. They must have cut the line for time, but I thought it was a smart way to figure out the ‘when’ of everything. ” »He explains to his fans!