Lucifer: When will the show’s Christmas episode air?

The second half of Lucifer season 5 has finished filming and viewers are patiently awaiting its release. However, it looks like a festive treat awaits them, as a special Lucifer Christmas episode has been sparked.

News of this first emerged on December 11 when Lucifer’s co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich posted a message on her networks. She revealed a picture of a mysterious man dressed as Santa Claus on her account.

The fact that this was a behind-the-scenes image of Lucifer left many excited that a Christmas special was on the way. The Lucifer creator revealed more of this when she responded again in response to fans.

She wrote: “Who can say that the real Santa Claus wasn’t just visiting our set with his sack full of toys? We’ve been really good this year.”

Nothing further has been confirmed on this, as Modrovich appears to be holding her cards close to her chest. However, Lucifer fans are excited about the prospect of a Christmas special that could be posted on Christmas Day on the platform.

The idea of ​​a Christmas episode has encouraged the viewers and big fans of Lucifer in a good way, it remains to be expected that more information could be revealed by the Showrunners or the cast themselves.



