Lucifer: The strongest fan theory about God so far

There were last-minute changes to the Lucifer plot, as Netflix renewed the series for a sixth season. That, and the global pandemic, meant that the second half of the fifth season was delayed. However, filming has already been completed and the cast of Lucifer has been filming season six since October 2020.

As of yet, there is no confirmed date for the second part of the fifth season to air, and multiple sources suggest it should be in the first quarter of 2021, although the writers have recently admitted that even they don’t know when they will be ready. the episodes.

The fifth season of Lucifer has already been a roller coaster ride, with exciting storylines for all the main characters. Lucifer (Tom Ellis) returning from hell and discovering that his brother Michael had impersonated him, Chloe (Lauren German) discovering that she was a gift from God, Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) finding her mother Lilith, Amenadiel ( DB Woodside) disappointed that baby Charlie was human, Linda tracking down the daughter she gave up for adoption at 17, Dan (Kevin Alejandro) found out that Lucifer is the devil and so much more.

So what does the second part of Lucifer season 5 hold for us? This is one of the most exciting theories we have come across about the final episodes for what is to come about God.

Given that the previous episode ended with the appearance of God (Dennis Haysbert), it is quite safe to assume that he will participate in the “family dinner”. He ended the fight by saying “Enough kids, you know I hate it when they fight,” so it’s likely an attempt to discuss the complaints that led to the epic battle at the police station.

Showrunner Joe Henderson revealed on Twitter that the Family Dinner episode contained the longest individual scene on the show, at 11 minutes and 27 seconds. He also claimed that the Lucifer episode in question took two days to shoot, would predominantly be shot in one room, and only featured five actors.

Lucifer, Amenadiel and Michael are all God’s family, as is baby Charlie, but it cannot be ruled out that Lucifer and Amenadiel also want to introduce their friends to their father, so Chloe and Linda could be part of all five. . Maze has also always been treated like family by Lucifer.

It’s also worth noting that the Lucifer Writers Room Twitter account posted a photo of an earlier episode 9 title that had been redacted for seemingly revealing a spoiler. The photo also contained the phrase ‘Trixie killed …’ with the next word cut off, so fans have been wildly speculating who she killed or was killed by.