Lucifer: The most special moment that Tom Ellis lived that very few managed to see

The popularity of Lucifer, with a somewhat uneven broadcast of its 6 seasons on the international Netflix platform, inevitably brought with it, in addition to an avalanche of praise from its millions of fans from all over the world, the viralization of a video on social networks. Endless anecdotes and curiosities of the most diverse types, about its plot, its characters, its cast and behind the scenes. Many of them related to its protagonist Tom Ellis.

Although the adventures of Lucifer Morningstar played by Tom Ellis will surely continue to be very popular, despite the culmination of the series last September 2021, it is his anecdotes and behind-the-scenes curiosities that compete for public attention. One of the most moving occurred in the second part of the fifth season, in a scene whose most important details were only captured by the most awake fans.

The final episodes of the fifth installment of Lucifer were characterized by having an environment in front of and behind the scenes much more familiar than usual for the interpreter of Lucifer Morningstar. As will be remembered, at the beginning of that stage of history, the public witnessed the presence of Almighty God and father of Miguel, Lucifer Morningstar and Amenadiel, who shared an intimate dinner.

The so-called season 5B of Lucifer showed its viewers on screen how the dysfunctional relationship between father and sons and supernatural brothers developed, ending with the king of darkness taking the place of his father by taking the place of his father God. What not many knew at the time was that another family situation was being experienced behind the scenes with Nora, Ellis’s daughter, who was able to share the filming set with her father for a few moments.

Tom Ellis himself, like any proud father, did not miss an opportunity to show on Instagram a photograph of the tender image of his daughter accompanying him on the set. Nora Ellis is the eldest daughter of the British actor. Her mother is Welsh actress Estelle Morgan, and she was born shortly after the artist graduated from the Royal Scottish Academy in Glasgow, where she studied drama alongside James McAvoy and Outlander star Sam Heughan Outlander.

When the staunch fans of Tom Ellis noticed the presence of the eldest daughter of the main star of the Netflix show, the comments on social networks were immediate, noting with emotion that the young girl, as beautiful as her father, appears at the minute 56 from Lucifer season 5 episode 15, making this moment another familiar reference in the Netflix show.