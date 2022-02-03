Lucifer: The actor who played Amenadiel will return to Netflix with a new role

Since Lucifer came to an end with its sixth season in September 2021 on the Netflix platform, fans have been eager to know the direction each of their favorite actors have taken as DB Woodside who has already found a new role in The Night Agent series.

The Netflix platform is currently preparing an action thriller called The Night Agent, which follows the story of Peter Sutherland (played by Gabriel Basso), an FBI agent who becomes involved in a conspiracy with a Russian spy and who belongs to one of the most important and highest level figures in the government. The series will see Peter take matters into his own hands and do whatever it takes to ultimately save the nation.

For this new thriller we will see the popular actor from Lucifer, DB Woodside, playing Erik Monks, an FBI agent who returns to the Secret Service after a long hiatus due to various problems he had in the past. However, Monks will be prepared to do whatever he can to regain the trust and respect of the institution.

In Lucifer, Woodside played Amenadiel, an immortal archangel filled with powers and strange abilities for being the eldest son of God, as well as the older brother of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), both actors being one of the perfect duos of the program that took to the top with its popularity.

Although Woodside’s new role in The Night Agent will be very different, the reality is that he will still have to apply the law with his skills as a Secret Service agent, so fans will see him in many action scenes alongside the actors Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, Sarah Desjardins and Luciane Buchanan.

Until now, an exact date for the premiere of this new thriller has not been revealed, because the production is in process, but according to the IMDb portal, the program will have 10 episodes where Woodside will appear in each of them to demonstrate all his skills as a secret agent.

However, Woodside is not the only one who has stepped forward to find a new series, as the popular lead actor of Lucifer, Tom Ellis, also found a new role, but away from the Netflix platform, something that has upset many. some of his followers.