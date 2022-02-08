Lucifer: The 3 moments that prove that Trixie always knew the truth about Lucifer

Lucifer, the successful diabolical drama presented its season 6 on Netflix in September 2021, managing to become one of the most watched programs on the streaming platform that year. Without a doubt, a quite outstanding achievement considering all the ups and downs that the story had to face to continue pleasing the fans with each installment.

During its six seasons, Lucifer presented a character much loved by the audience. Little Trixie (Scarlett Estevez), who not only stole the show in the early seasons, but was a very important part of the story because of the close bond she developed with the king of darkness, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt), the fallen angel’s protective demon.

The truth is that in Lucifer, Trixie moved everyone in season 5 when her father, Dan (Kevin Alejandro), is killed by mobsters and also when in the sixth and last installment of the drama, she finally manages to hear an I love you from her father, who is dedicated to fixing the relationship with his daughter before going to heaven.

Recently, Trixie was the subject of discussion among Lucifer fans, who claim that the character always knew who his mother’s mysterious co-worker Chloe Decker (Lauren German) was, as well as the demon Mazikeen and the angel Amenadiel, Lucifer’s brother. Lucifer. But, how can this be possible if at no time did the plot of the series imply it?

According to fans of the Netflix drama, there are three moments in the story that suggest that Trixie knows of the existence of Lucifer and that is why she is not afraid of him or her demonic friends. The first of them is precisely in the pilot episode of Lucifer, when the character of Ellis is introduced and Trixie immediately says: “How the hell?”.

Then, there is a moment when the fallen angel promises a special place in hell for the girl who bullies Trixie at school, something that she seems to understand and accept. Also, in the second season of Lucifer, Mazikeen accompanies Trixie trick-or-treating on Halloween and uses half of her real face as her costume. Viewers believe that the girl was not fooled by the lie.

Finally, Detective Chloe Decker’s daughter drew Lucifer with the horns and a Devil look. Without a doubt, this was one more proof that the viewers of the successful drama on the Netflix platform describe as definitive and that it would confirm their theories that Trixie always knew the truth.