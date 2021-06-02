Lucifer: Showrunner Says What’s to Come in Season 6 and Final

Lucifer: To the delight of fans, the last episodes of Lucifer’s fifth season premiered last Friday (28). Originally, the season was to be the last, but it was so successful that Netflix decided to renew it for one more last batch of episodes.

The show’s showrunner, Joe Handerson, revealed to TVLine some clues about what’s to come in season six. According to him, the narrative will be something totally new. “The sixth season will be our farewell, but we’ve found a new story that we wouldn’t have had a chance to tell [if the series had ended]. I don’t want people to think that sixth year will be a stretched version of the previous cycle, because it isn’t. It’s a new season, with its own narrative.”

As for how a comeback for season six was decided, Handerson explains that Netflix execs questioned whether there was more story to tell. “We replied that we would only do it if it was to tell a story that was worth it. And we found a ten-episode plot good enough to end the series,” he says.

Highs and lows

Despite the ups and downs – the show was canceled by Fox in Season 3 and “rescued” by Netflix – the production was a success. The story revolves around Lucifer Morningstar (played by Tom Ellis), the devil himself, who relinquishes his throne in Hell to take a vacation in the city of Los Angeles, where he runs his own nightclub (the “Lux”) and becomes becomes a police consultant.

The cast includes Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, Rachael Harris and Aimee Garcia.