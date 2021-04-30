Lucifer: Second Part of Season 5 Gets an Electrifying Trailer!

Lucifer: Finally! On Friday (30), Netflix released the official trailer for the second part of Lucifer’s fifth season. In the next episodes, God (Dennis Haysbert) will arrive personified on Earth, which will bring conflicts with the Devil.

The electrifying teaser shows part of the conflict, which will result in a war. Furthermore, the protagonist says that “he himself will be God”.

Check out the video below:

Lucifer’s coshowrunner, Joe Henderson, has promised that this second half of the season will be “crazy”. He said that this new trailer has some small spoilers, but that it will not spoil the experience and the surprise of the new events.

Actor Dennis Haysbert reiterated what Henderson said about the new episodes having “a lot of chaos”. “We started literally two seconds from where we ended and Amenadiel is absolutely humbled that God saw him behaving that way with his brothers because, as the eldest, he really should set an example – and he was not doing that,” commented the interpreter of the Almighty.

Lucifer’s second half opens on Netflix on May 28 with 8 new episodes. So, what did you think of the trailer? Tell us!