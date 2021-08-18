Lucifer: Season 6 Wins Beautiful Character Posters; Check Out!

The end of the Lucifer series is getting closer. The 6th and final season of the Netflix series is due to hit the streaming platform in September. To publicize the release of new episodes, posters were published with some of the characters from the series.

Lucifer: the last season

Ildly Modrovich, one of the showrunners of the series, said that the intention is to finish the series to the height of its story – which now has Lucifer as God. Modrovich also said Covid-19 made season 6’s production even more challenging and intimate.

Seeking to break away from the various emotions, adventures and struggles of the previous season, last season’s idea is to find “a more intimate and emotional story for our characters. We didn’t have to struggle to find stories for anyone. deeper with everyone,” said Mordrovich.

The posters released

Among the characters who received posters are Lucifer (Tom Ellis), Chloe Decker (Lauren German), Amenadiel (DB Woodside), Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt), Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro), Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) and Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia).

Season 6 of Lucifer hits the Netflix catalog on September 10, 2021.