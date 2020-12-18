Lucifer season 6: two new characters land in the series!

Season 6 of Lucifer is in full preparation. Fans will soon meet two characters. Lucifer fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of season 5. Netflix is ​​already preparing the next season and two characters will arrive in the series. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

The wait is unbearable for Lucifer fans. A few months ago, Netflix put the first part of season 5 online. Audiences were able to find the devil, Chloe and the other characters. Besides, this new season does not seem to lack action.

Michael, the devil’s twin brother, entered the show and stole his brother’s identity. So, he put his bags on Earth and stole the job of the King of the Underworld. Then he didn’t hesitate to get closer to Chloe, which made the character of Tom Ellis shudder.

The fans were treated to a nice confrontation between Lucifer and Michael. Now everyone is waiting for the rest of the season to hit Netflix. The series is still very successful and the production has decided to make a final season.

The final episodes of season 5 have yet to arrive. Nevertheless, Netflix is ​​preparing a season 6 and the cast may well grow a bit.



