Lucifer season 6: two new characters in the cast!

There is something new in Lucifer! Indeed, season 6 with Tom Ellis will have two new faces who thus join the cast …

But that’s not all… D.B Woodside, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris and the whole cast should reprise their roles as well.

On the other hand, new characters will appear. As often when a new season is announced.

This time, we will therefore have the right to two large-scale characters. Fans of the Alias ​​series will instantly recognize one of the actresses who join Lucifer!

LUCIFER SEASON 6: HERE ARE THE TWO NEWS CHARACTERS INVITED TO THE CASTING BEFORE THE FINAL

This is of course Merrin Dungey (right), who played Francie alongside Jennifer Garner in Alias. She will play Sonya, a police officer alongside Amenadiel.

It won’t come on its own, of course, as you’ve probably guessed by now. Stop the suspense, we reveal the name of the second coming in season 6.

So it’s Brianna Hildebrand (left), known from Trinkets who will play Rory. Rory is a fallen angel who risks following in Lucifer’s footsteps.

So this is the color announced for this season 6 of Netflix’s most insane show. Besides, this part should a priori be the last.

Hopefully the series finale will also be worth its weight in gold. The fans therefore hope not to be disappointed.



