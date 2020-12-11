Lucifer season 6: the title of episode 2 already revealed!

Lucifer will soon be releasing his second part of the final season. But we already know the title of the first episodes of season 6.

All Lucifer fans can’t wait to see the rest of the series. It must be said that the first part of season 5 made us all salivate. The last scene stays with us all. One finally discovered the identity of God after several years and seasons.

So from there to saying that we are impatient, there is only one step. But we will have to wait a few more months before reveling in the stories of the Devil himself. Especially since we left him in the middle of a discussion with Chloe. He had to tell her his feelings.

In any case, the shooting of season 6 has started well. Obviously, respecting barrier gestures. Tom Ellis posted on his Instagram a photo during the shoot. We must not forget that this season will be the last of the series.

The first title of Season 6 foreshadows that the plot will take place in Heaven. We can’t wait to experience the surroundings of this place in Lucifer. After having made a small tour in Hell, direction the house of God. And we can’t wait!

LUCIFER: SEASON 6 COMING SOON

Lucifer Season 6 Episode 2 will therefore be called “Buckets of Baggage”. Often, the titles of the episodes are related to what the master of the Underworld says. We can therefore imagine the Devil speaking these words.

So this episode could talk about Lucifer’s childhood to God or even go over his memories. We may be able to learn a little more about the past of our favorite Devil. In any case, it will already be necessary to wait to see the second part of season 5.

We can’t wait for the next episodes. However, we will have to wait a few more months. Netflix has yet to announce a release date.



