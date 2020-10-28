Lucifer Season 6: The player who will put Lucifer in danger!

The devilish Netflix series Lucifer has yet to deliver the next wave of episodes from season 5 of the drama. Initially, it had been said that fans would have them on their screens by December; And now, the showrunner commented that for 2021.

Lucifer fans are aware that season 5 production was halted in March as a result of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, amid strict security protocols, the crew and cast returned to the film set to shoot the scenes for the Part B episodes.

With the second part of Lucifer season 5, fans will be able to see God confronting his children and Lucifer facing up to his responsibilities. But, season 6 will bring a new danger for Lucifer and Chloe, with the arrival of an actress.

On what will really happen with the arrival of season 6 of Lucifer, nothing has been revealed so far. What is known is that last week they began to shoot the scenes of the final story of the Netflix drama.

In this sense, on Instagram, an actress named Elizabeth Grullón announced her arrival in Lucifer with season 6, and that is not good news for Lucifer Morningstar and Chloe.

The actress appeared in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, and also voiced a character from the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Now, she joins the cast of Lucifer season 6 in a hitherto unknown role.

According to the IMDB page, the name of the new character of the final season of Lucifer, would be Erika and would appear in the first episode. But what interests us is her comment on Instagram, which accompanies the photo in which she is behind the scenes of the series:

“Lucifer, son of the morning, I’m going to chase you off Earth … (this is the end of the shoot for Eli!)”.



