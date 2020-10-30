Lucifer Season 6: romantic scenes due to the pandemic

The sixth season of Lucifer has been filming since early October in Los Angeles when the series comes to a close. However, there have been big changes thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

However, one thing that might worry viewers is what this means for the future of Chloe Decker and Lucifer Morningstar’s romance on the show.

In particular, some may wonder if the kissing and romance scenes between the couple will have to be cut. Lucifer’s co-showrunner Joe Henderson recently gave an update on this.

Of course, he did not confirm whether the romantic scenes will be cut. But since they require close contact like fight scenes do, they could be affected on Lucifer.

At the same time, given their importance to history, it is unlikely that they will be completely eliminated. Viewers will just have to wait and see what this means for the beloved couple in Lucifer’s heart.

Before season six hits Netflix, there are still eight more episodes of season five on the way. Filming has ended on Season 5, Part B and Netflix is ​​expected to announce the official release date for Lucifer soon.



