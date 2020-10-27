Lucifer Season 6: One Last Wish to the Producers

Lucifer is expected to wrap up with an epic sixth season, but could Netflix order more episodes to bring the total to 100? to give viewers the grand finale they deserve.

Unfortunately, the planned sixth season episode could leave many fans disappointed when the highly anticipated last of the Lucifer show is finally released.

According to star Tom Ellis, the sixth season so far has only been confirmed for ten episodes. Counting the show’s unconventional episode orders to date, Lucifer Morningstar’s adventures total 93.

Although Lucifer began life with 13 episodes in its first season, as the stories became more complex and the show more popular, the number of episodes eventually increased.

As this is so close to the 100 mark, the show’s most enthusiastic fans have started pushing Netflix to renew Lucifer’s sixth season for an additional seven episodes.

As the wait for more Lucifer continues, fans have not stopped talking about their love for the series and have held out hope that the romantic fantasy series will get the episode order it deserves.



