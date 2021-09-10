Lucifer: Season 6 of The Series Premieres Today (10) on Netflix

If you can’t wait to see the outcome of the Lucifer series, you can prepare the popcorn now! The last part of season five is now available on Netflix. If you forgot recent events in the series, check out the full recap.

Apparently, fans will be able to leave a box of tissues next to the sofa. That’s because, Tom Ellis, who stars in the production, says viewers should cry over the last season. “I hope they’re crying [in the season finale]! And I hope their hearts are full of joy at the same time,” he said.

“The devil himself became God…almost. But why is he hesitating? And as the world begins to fall apart without God, what will he do in response? So join us in saying a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Also, ‘bring handkerchiefs,'” as written in the official synopsis.

Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachel Harris, Aimee Garcia, Scarlett Estevez and DB Woodside return to production.