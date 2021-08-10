Lucifer: Season 6 Of The Series Gets Exciting Trailer

Lucifer: Netflix released this Tuesday (10) the first full trailer of the sixth and final season of Lucifer. In the video, we see Lucifer preparing to assume – or not – the role of God.

Watch:

“The devil himself became God…almost. But why is he hesitating? And as the world begins to fall apart without God, what will he do in response? So join us in saying a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Also, “bring tissues” as written in the official synopsis.

Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachel Harris, Aimee Garcia, Scarlett Estevez and DB Woodside return to production.

Lucifer’s final season premieres on September 10th on Netflix.