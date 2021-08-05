Lucifer: Season 6 Has Unpublished Poster Released; Check Out!

Lucifer: Recently, through the website TV Line, Netflix released the official poster for the 6th and final season of Lucifer. Production is expected to close on September 10 this year, when the final episodes will be available on the streaming platform.

In the image, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) appears centered, seated on a throne, while other cast members stand beside him. In this sense, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside and Aimee Garcia appear featured with their respective characters, promising a very exciting outcome for all fans.

In a recent interview with the same news portal, Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, showrunners and executive producers of the series, revealed some precious details about what lies ahead in the narrative. According to the duo, several layers of the protagonists will be explored in these last moments.

“As we started to prepare to plan for Season 6, we realized that we hadn’t explored some almost unmissable stories before,” revealed Henderson.

“There’s even one of them that we didn’t know exactly how to find until we got [at the end of Season 5],” he explained, adding that next season will address precisely these issues.

Lucifer: Learn about the latest season of the Netflix series

In the same interview, Ildy Modrovich guaranteed that this would be a difficult season, as it would consist, among other things, in the production’s farewell to the fans. During Comic-Con at Home a few weeks ago, the showrunner duo and Tom Ellis talked about their own expectations for the finale.

A lot of things are expected to happen throughout season 6, especially when it comes to the romance between Lucifer and Chloe. In this sense, according to what was recently reported, the first episodes will undergo a real leap in time, not continuing exactly where the previous season ended.

Surprisingly, some gaps will have to be filled in little by little. But, all this can only be seen, in fact, during the premiere on September 10th. So stay tuned for all the news and don’t miss this release!