Lucifer Season 6: episode titles revealed!

We have a little more information on what awaits us for season 6 of Lucifer! We reveal everything to you. We know a little more about the titles of the episodes of season 6 of Lucifer!

Lucifer has become one of the flagship series on the Netflix streaming platform! Besides, fans of the series are eager to discover the new adventures of these evil characters.

Indeed, the second part of season 5 should be available on Netflix in early 2021. But while season 5 of the series has still not been unveiled in full, some already have in mind the 6th season.

In fact, Lucifer’s season 6 should be the last in the series. Moreover, it is the writers themselves who are promoting this final season.

Indeed on Twitter they had fun revealing some details about the coming season. And even the titles of some episodes!

LUCIFER: NEW TITLES UNVEILED

The writers of Lucifer therefore decided to play a little game with the fans of the series. First of all we know that the first episode will be called “Nothing Ever Change Around Here”.

So on Twitter the show crew were trying to guess the writer of episode 602. “The episode was written by someone very special who has been on the crew since season one. But who started to write scripts later… Who is it? Can we read on the post.

If a lot of fans have thought of Ildy Modrovich or Chris Rafferty, well they were wrong! It was indeed Jen Graham Imada!

Besides, we also got the title of this famous episode of season 6 of Lucifer! It will be called “Buckets of Baggage”.

We will discover in a new riddle the title of the 3rd episode: “Yabba Dabba Do Me”! In fact, Joe Henderson wrote this one. We can’t wait to discover the titles of the other episodes! Case to be continued.



