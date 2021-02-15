Lucifer season 5: will Chloe become immortal in the sequel

Lucifer fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel to Season 5. Chloe may well become immortal thanks to the devil.

Lucifer fans can’t wait to see the rest of Season 5. Chloe could become immortal if a few fan theories are to be believed. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

Could Chloe become immortal? A few months ago, Netflix put the first part of season 5 of Lucifer online. The devil stayed underground for a while and turned his back on his friends. For his part, Michael, the twin brother of the King of Hell has made his entrance to Earth.

He did not hesitate to impersonate his brother and became very close to Chloe. However, Amenadiel and Maze did not fall for the trap and quickly unmasked him. Thus, the character of Tom Ellis made his comeback and offered a very nice battle to the fans. Then, the fans were treated to a nice surprise.

As Amenadiel, Lucifer and Michael clashed, God came to Earth. This is the first time that fans have crossed paths with this character. Yet they have all heard a lot about it. The public is therefore eager to know why the father of the devil put his bags on Earth.

The rest of the season promises to be intense for our characters. However, fans will have to wait before the arrival of the episodes of season 5. Indeed, production is delayed due to Covid-19. As of yet, Netflix has not announced a release date … much to fans’ dismay.

LUCIFER: CHLOE IMMORTAL THANKS TO THE DEVIL’S RING?

If the fans await the continuation of season 5, the actors are meanwhile on the set of season 6. This next season should mark for good the end of the adventures of Chloe, Lucifer, Maze and Amenadiel. So everyone hopes they will have a nice Happy Ending. In any case, Chloe could reserve some surprises.

Tom Ellis and Lauren German often share photos from the shooting of season 6. Thus, the actors have teased their costumes, but also some scenes to come. So fans got to see Chloe wearing the iconic devil ring, during a behind-the-scene photo on Instagram.

Followers also noticed that Lucifer no longer wears his ring on the set of season 6. So many of them are wondering. “Does this look like Lucifer’s ring?” On Chloe’s finger? “, Can we read on Reddit.

It could be that Chloe has the devil’s ring in order to become immortal. It would be a way for her to stay with the King of Hell forever. “And where does immortality go? Who will live forever ?? Another fan asked. The jewel seems to intrigue Internet users and they will have to wait a while to find out more …