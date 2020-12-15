Lucifer season 5: who can actually go to hell in the series?

Lucifer fans wondered if the Devil can really get to hell as he sees fit and with his own rules. Whether you are a fan of Lucifer or not, religious or not, almost all of us know how hell and heaven works. If you’ve done any harm in your lifetime, you’ll go 6 feet under to pay a visit to the Devil and his hot territory. On the contrary, if you have only done good, heaven could open its doors to you.

But does this also work in the Netflix series? This is the question many fans ask themselves. Indeed, for some, there would be some inconsistencies on the comings and goings of the Devil.

The Express recalls that “in the show’s version, sinful humans remain in hell out of their own remorse. Their worst mistakes recurring over and over again in what the Devil calls a “hell loop”. ”

So far, nothing abnormal. Considering that in Season 4, Lucifer himself punishes the worst thugs when he returns to Hell. However, fans would have raised some concerns.

This questioning the consistency of the hells of Lucifer in the series.

LUCIFER’S HELL, NOT REALLY CONSISTENCY?

Of course, these are just guesses. The series crew have yet to react to these. But when you go to find them out, you should also have some doubts. Indeed, a member of Reddit put the issue on the table.

This Lucifer fan letting it know, “How do we really go to hell? The series shows that people go to hell because they choose to torture themselves with their own guilt. ”

L’Express, asking the following question: “How do you prevent a totally ruthless person from committing crimes on Earth and ending up in Heaven? ”

What the Internet user then “replied”: “The Devil also likes to say that he is there to punish the bad guys. Does this mean that we may think that an evil person with ABSOLUTELY no real remorse would … go to the Silver City? It’s weird. ”

So you will understand, this story is still not clear. We will therefore have to wait for the continuation of Lucifer to have some answers to our questions.



