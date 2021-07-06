Lucifer: Season 5 Was Watched For Almost 2 Billion Minutes

Lucifer: According to data released by Nielsen (a company in the United States responsible for measuring the television audience, such as Ibope in Brazil), the series Lucifer was watched for 1.8 billion minutes between May 31 and June 6.

The number represents a 40% increase over the previous period, in which Netflix recorded an audience rating of 1.3 billion minutes in the first few days after the series’ release.

Thus, the second part of season 5 won the largest audience of streaming platforms in the period. In second place was the animation Raya and the Last Dragon, a Disney+ release. The drawing reached the mark of 1.1 billion watched minutes.

Learn more about the Lucifer series audience

Also according to the report, about a third of this audience is made up of people between 18 and 34 years old. Audience is considered one of the most important for streaming platforms. Meanwhile, Disney+ animation has focused on a younger audience, between 2 and 11 years old.

In addition to the Lucifer series, the Sweet Tooth series, also from Netflix, broke audience records and won 3rd place in the ranking, with 794 million minutes watched. Following are Dirty John, Criminal Minds and Grey’s Anatomy.

Nielsen’s report measures audiences for productions from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

