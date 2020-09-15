Lucifer Season 5: Tom Ellis airs musical episode dinner

Through his social networks, actor Tom Ellis shared a teaser of a musical episode present in the second part of season 5 of Lucifer, from Netflix. Although the first part of the season has already been made available on the streaming platform, the expectation is now for the launch of the new wave of episodes.

Ellis’ onslaught, which is part of the DC FanDome digital event, shows the characters playing “Another One Bites the Dust”, by the English band Queen. The scene begins with Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and the Los Angeles Police Department investigating the murder of a football referee.

While investigators examine the evidence as they normally would in a typical episode, the cast gets excited and begins to dance to the music. Lucifer watches in bewilderment before joining them; the scene ends in a very fun way.

It is worth remembering that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming related to the final episodes of season 5 has not yet taken place. According to previously released news, the work should be resumed by the end of September, with the production of the 6th season, which should also be the last of the series, in October.

In addition to Tom Ellis, Lucifer’s cast also features Lauren German, DB Woodside, Rachael Harris, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Aimee Garcia.

Take the opportunity to check out the first part of season 5 of Lucifer on Netflix.



