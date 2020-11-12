Lucifer Season 5 Part 2: God Brings Lucifer Out of Hell

In the fifth season of Lucifer, part one, Maze finally learned the truth about his mother, Lilith. In episode four it was revealed that Lilith, the mother of demons, gave up her immortality to live.

Lilith and Maze did not see eye to eye on Earth as Maze felt as if her mother had betrayed her and abandoned her on Lucifer. Sadly, before Lilith and Maze could repair their relationship, Lilith died.

As a former demon, fans have assumed that Lilith will have returned to Hell after her death and Lucifer fans will remember that Hell currently has no ruler.

One fan theorized that the reason Amenadiel and Lucifer didn’t return to Hell was because Hell has a new ruler, Lilith. If Lilith becomes the Queen of Hell, she will be the first human to sit on the throne.

At the end of the fifth season of Lucifer, part one, God came to Earth arriving with the news that Lucifer will not have to return to Hell as his ruler, as Lilith is already overseeing him.

Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson recently revealed that the second part of Lucifer’s fifth season will feature a family dinner scene, which will be the longest individual scene on the show to date.



