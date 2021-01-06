Lucifer season 5: God has a question for his son Lucifer!

Lucifer fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of Season 5. God may have a favor to ask of his sons. Lucifer fans can’t wait to see the rest of Season 5. God has come and everyone is wondering what he plans to do on Earth. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

A few months ago, Lucifer fans got to see the first part of Season 5. This new season is full of action and the devil had to face Michael, his twin brother.

Michael came to Earth and posed as the King of the Underworld. So, he usurped his identity and didn’t hesitate to get closer to Chloe. As they began to get very close, the devil made his return.

Fans are happy to see Lucifer back on Earth. In fact, they had a great battle between the devil, Aménadiel and Michael. Nevertheless, the three brothers were interrupted by God at the end of the first part of the season.

God is making an appearance in the Netflix series for the very first time. So fans can’t wait to find out what he’s going to do on Earth and we’re finally starting to get some clues.

LUCIFER: GOD IS NOT ON EARTH BY CHANCE!

In a few weeks, the public should find Lucifer, Amenadiel and Chloe for the rest of season 5. Thus, the official Twitter account of the series has made a little surprise to the fans. He revealed a recap of the previous episodes and added a completely new scene!

At the end of the video, we can see God talking to his son. Obviously, the latter seems to have something to ask the Devil. “I came to ask you something”, we can hear.

So, God did not come to Earth by chance in Lucifer Season 5. The latter might need the Devil to solve a problem. Or, he may be asking her to accept his apology.

God and the King of Hell have never been close on the show. Besides, the detective hates his father for banishing him from Heaven. It could be that God understood his mistake and tries to get closer to his son… but maybe it is too late? We will have to wait a little longer to find out!