Lucifer Producers of Season 5 Episode 2

The ending of the first part of Lucifer season 5 was full of suspense. Indeed, the series dwells on a large number of unfinished plots.

So time has stood still for most people. Lucifer has to fight against his brother Michael who seems to be a great manipulator.

And we discover that their father is quite simply God! In short, fans can not wait to discover the rest of season 5 of Lucifer.

But this one isn’t scheduled for now. Moreover, according to the showrunners of the series, the sequel promises to be very spicy and high in emotions!

LUCIFER SEASON 5: THE CONTINUATION

“Let’s just say that the rest of season 5 will be the most moving of the whole show. Henderson simply announced to Entertainment Tonight. This is very intriguing!

“The first part was very dark. Even though it has ended well I feel like it started badly. »He explains. As for the second part of Lucifer season 5, Henderson has another opinion.

“The second part will be both lighter and darker. But it’s always darker before dawn. “An explanation that does not enlighten us more than that on the continuation, thus leaving us in the total darkness of what could await us!

But in general, Henderson makes us understand that Lucifer is a family affair.

“The father is coming home and he’s not happy with what his kids have done. This is what we will dig into in the second part. »He explains more clearly this time.



