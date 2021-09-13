Lucifer: Producer Says He Made Tough Decisions In Season 6

Joe Henderson, Lucifer‘s showrunner, commented on the events of the 6th and final season of the series in an interview with CBR portal. According to Henderson, the most difficult arc to bring to an end was Lucifer and Chloe.

“This one was the hardest, it was the only one that we had to do a lot of different versions. We always knew where we wanted to finish, but when it came time to finish, we thought: maybe this is not the time, let’s open up to something else”, he said.

When asked why Lucifer didn’t decide to stay on earth and travel to hell from time to time, Henderson said it was for the character’s daughter. “Love for your daughter. His daughter asked him not to. There is a phrase there that was very important to me, which is when she says: ‘Don’t change me ’”, he revealed.

Also, Lucifer’s showrunner said that thinking about how Rory’s time travel should go was a big challenge. “Our show isn’t about time travel, so the question was, how do we use time travel but not distract from the story? It was then that we came up with the paradox of the closed circuit”, he said.

Finally, Henderson confessed that he doesn’t rule out a series spin-off. “I’ve always considered it a spin-off because I love these characters and I love this world. If it were a possibility, I would jump into it,” he said.

Lucifer: Learn more about the Netflix series

Lucifer is a television series created by Tom Kapinos. The show had its first 3 seasons produced by FOX. However, in 2018, Netflix acquired Lucifer’s copyright after the broadcaster announced the cancellation of the program.

The plot explores the story of Lucifer, who finds himself unhappy as the Lord of Hell and decides to take a vacation in Los Angeles in search of fun.

The production’s cast consists of Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Daniel, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith, Scarlett Estevez as Beatrice, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Rankin as Detective Malcolm Graham, among others.

