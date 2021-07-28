Lucifer: new photos give first taste of season 6

Lucifer: Netflix released this Wednesday (28) the first images of the sixth and final season of Lucifer. The photos show that the angel Amenadiel is finally in the LAPD and the return of important characters and beloved of fans.

“That’s it, Lucifer’s final season. Really this time”, says the official synopsis. “The devil himself became God…almost. But why is he hesitating? And as the world begins to fall apart without God, what will he do in response? So join us in saying a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella as well as Dan. Oh, besides, bring handkerchiefs.”

Lucifer was featured at Comic-Con 2021, held last weekend. To know everything that happened on the series panel, visit the page.