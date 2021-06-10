Lucifer: Netflix Releases Season 5 Recording Mistakes; Check Out

Lucifer: Netflix released this Wednesday (9) during Geeked Week, a video with the recording errors of the fifth season of Lucifer. Check out:

Watch this! (You'll understand that reference once you watch these Lucifer bloopers.) LUCIFER Season 5 Part 2 is now on Netflix. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/VkicFhhEEK — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

In Lucifer Season 5, the protagonist, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), has to deal with the arrival of his brother Miguel, who has shown up to try to destroy his life – and take his place. Besides, there is also the arrival of his father, none other than God.

Filming for season six has already been completed and should open next year.