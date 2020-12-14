Lucifer (Netflix): Chloe might not be human!

The Lucifer series is one of all twists and turns … and it could be that Chloe, played by Lauren German, might not be human.

Season 6 of Lucifer already promises wonders. Indeed, the mysteries around Chloé Decker are more and more present in the series.

So much so that fans of the Netflix series are convinced that the young woman would not be human. At least, that’s a theory put forward by them.

Indeed, the Netflix series has given some clues to Internet users. They have therefore decided to bring together everything they have in their possession in order to make this funny hypothesis.

As everyone knows, Chloe is a miracle baby. Indeed, in Lucifer, everyone knows that the young woman was blessed by God.

On top of that, Lucifer always had a strange relationship with the young woman. It’s as if the Demon feared the presence of the young woman.

CHLOÉ MAY NOT BE HUMAN …

That would surely explain why he shied away from her in the early seasons of Lucifer. Chloe Decker is the only human who manages to channel the demon we love to hate.

This is the reason why series aficionados remain convinced that Chloe would not be human. The next episodes of season 5 of Lucifer could shed light on Chloe’s past and especially her mysterious abilities.

Chloe, a fallen angel? Is she from another planet or was she sent by God to watch over Lucifer? There are many questions around the police officer …

In an interview with journalists present at Comic Con in 2018, Lauren German put forward this hypothesis. Which has caught the eye of internet users.

She said so. “I think we were going in the direction where Chloe maybe wasn’t human, so you know, there’s a reason Lucifer is vulnerable around Chloe,” she said.

“I don’t know what to call her because I don’t really have the terminology but I know Chloe is probably not human,” she concluded.



