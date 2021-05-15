Lucifer: Musical Episode of Season 5 Has Song List Revealed

Lucifer: As the Lucifer season 5 premiere begins, fans are increasingly looking forward to a particular episode. After all, Netflix had already revealed that the season would have a musical episode and even the song “Another One Bites The Dust”, by British rock band Queen, would be on the playlist.

This Wednesday (12), the streaming platform took advantage of its official Twitter account to disclose the complete list of songs in the chapter, including hits by bands like The Police, The Weeknd and even the musical Les Misérables.

The tweet mentions the songs “Wicked Games”, “Another One Bites The Dust”, “Every Breath You Take”, “Bad To The Bone”, “No Scrubs”, “Hell”, “Just The Two Of Us”, “ Smile ”and“ I Dreamed a Dream ”.

Check out the publication below!

🥁 Here are the songs performed in Lucifer’s musical episode 🥁 🧙‍♂️🔮 🎮 Wicked Games

🔁 👄 💨 Another One Bites the Dust

😤🚶‍♂️👀 Every Breath You Take

👎 ✌️ 🦴 Bad to the Bone

🙅‍♀️ 👨‍⚕️ No Scrubs

🤘 😈 🔥 Hell

👼 2️⃣ 👼 Just the Two of Us

🙂 😌 😊 Smile

👁️ 💭 💤 I Dreamed a Dream — Netflix (@netflix) May 12, 2021

Learn more about Lucifer season 5 on Netflix

The second part of season 5 marks the beginning of the end of the series, which will end in season 6. Even though there are only a few episodes left for the season finale, great plots are still in front of the protagonist. After all, his brother Michael, archangel and Lucifer’s twin, arrived to try to take the place of Tom Ellis’ character – who will also play Michael!

The series follows the devil in person after he decided to take a vacation from hell and spend his days in the city of Los Angeles. There, he became the owner of a nightclub and enlisted the help of his servant, Mazikeen. In addition, Lucifer meets Detective Chloe Decker, alongside whom he experiences many adventures, dramas and romances.

So far, Lucifer already has the 5 seasons (although the latter has only half the episodes) available in the Netflix catalog. The new episodes will be available on May 28.

So, what did you think of the song list for the musical episode? Leave your opinion below and share the news on social media!