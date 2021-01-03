Lucifer Morningstar will die in the middle of season 6

The streaming platform Netflix and the producers of Lucifer are helping to maintain the anxiety state of the fans of the diabolical series on the streaming platform.

The fans are very upset, because for months through Lucifer’s official twitter account they have been in charge of publishing puzzles related to the second part of season 5 and about what will happen in the sixth and last installment of the series.

What has not been done so far, is to calm the Lucifer fanatic by releasing the release date of the last episodes of the current season of the infernal series. What was confirmed recently is that Lucifer Morningstar has marked the day of his death in one of the episodes that are to come.

In this sense, the last information shared on twitter by the Lucifer writers, is that in the fifth episodes of season 6 of the series, the worst news for fans was confirmed, with an amazing title that says nothing more and nothing less than “The Lucifer Morningstar Murder”.

The tweet released by the Lucifer writers makes it clear that midway through season 6 the beloved devil Lucifer Morningstar will be killed. This is what the message that accompanies the posted image says about episode 5:

“How can that be? Tell me no! This is very unfair […] This needs explanation, Lloyd Gilyard Jr., explain!”

It is very likely, with production delays, Lucifer season 6, which will consist of 10 episodes, will also be divided into two parts as it was done with the fifth installment of the Netflix program. So with Lucifer’s death at the end of the first midseason hiatus, fans will revert to a state of anxiety.



