Lucifer: How Ella Lopez Will Discover Lucifer’s Secret

All but one of Lucifer’s loyal human friends now know his true identity as the devil. However, when the show makes its return, a returning character from Ella Lopez’s past could be the key to her making the discovery herself.

Fans predict that the return of guest character Jay Lopez (Rey Valentin) on the upcoming season of Lucifer could pave the way for Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) to uncover a shocking truth.

A Lucifer fan published a theory where it is shown that Jay will be the one to reveal his true self to Ella Lopez, this because Jay committed a crime and our star of the program hunted him.

Thanks to the twisted schemes of Lucifer’s twin brother Michael, Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) witnessed the true face of the devil when he realized he relaxed Amenadiel’s (D.B. Woodside) brother Charlie.

Lucifer avoids showing his true face in public, but occasionally raises his human facade when he encounters a nasty criminal in need of a good scare.

If Jay returns in an upcoming episode, Lucifer’s disappointment that Ella’s brother has returned to a life of crime might be enough to make him stick out his devil face.

So far, Ella has denied Lucifer’s true self, arguing that her crime-solving friend is simply a dedicated method actor. Still, the sight of her fierce red devil face should be enough to convince Lucifer that she is who she claims to be.

But it has not yet been confirmed that Charlene Yi or Rey Valentin are returning at the moment, but their reappearance in the fifth or sixth season of Lucifer could be instrumental in the inevitable discovery of Ella.