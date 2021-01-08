Lucifer has always had the power to return to heaven

God’s long-awaited reunion with his son Lucifer will go down as one of the most important events in the show’s history, but when they reconcile, some surprising secrets about the devil’s banishment could come to light.

Quickly tired of punishing the damned in the underworld, Lucifer decided to take a long vacation on Earth as he was still forbidden to cross the Pearl Gates.

In the run-up to the second half of Lucifer’s fifth season set to launch on Netflix this year, fans became obsessed with what’s to come on the popular streaming series.

Fans think that although Lucifer has grown more and more confident and human throughout the series, it is possible that he originally cast himself out, choosing to remain in Hell or on Earth due to his own guilt. .

While Amenadiel’s powers are free to traverse the different planes at will, he may not have thought to ask whether Lucifer is safe to return to the cloud realm either.

As Lucifer’s redemption begins to take shape for fans, he may be awarded the key back to the City of Silver in a few episodes thus obtaining redemption for his father.