Lucifer: Geneviève Gauss confirms her return in the series!

Fans of “Lucifer” are still waiting for the continuation of the series. However, Geneviève Gauss has just confirmed her big comeback!

They are still waiting for the arrival of the second part of Lucifer season 5. Indeed, it has been five months since the first part was broadcast.

Despite the many reminders from fans, Netflix has still not decided on the broadcast on the platform.

Yet they were confident that the remaining eight episodes of season five of the Lucifer series would arrive at the end of the year. But nay!

It must be said that the current health crisis has seriously affected the shootings. And that’s probably why the broadcast of the second part of Lucifer season 5 is struggling to arrive. At least, that’s what some fans of the series are saying on Reddit.

“Even though we knew it was going to happen, it makes me sad to see that nothing is happening on the Netflix side,” said a user on the social network. And he’s not the only one to think so.

” Thank you. I hate it, but I think the second part will arrive in August at this price. ” Some fans are hoping Netflix will make an announcement very soon, however.

“I think this week Netflix is ​​going to make an announcement. It’s not like them to make us hang around so much, ”wrote one of them, fed up with the wait.

Lucifer: Geneviève Gauss confirms her big comeback in the series!

But there is some big news that could lift the hearts of Lucifer fans. In any case, we hope so. Thus, actress Geneviève Gauss has indeed revealed that she will reprise her role as Officer Cucuzza in the coming season. Yeh!

This will of course fuel speculation that she could play one of the most important roles in history. However, let’s not forget that Officer Cucuzza has only been a minor figure until now.

Geneviève Gauss also confirmed that she shared a major scene with Maze (played by Lesley-Ann Brandt) when she thanked her co-star on her social media. Well !

As a reminder, when the series last ended, we were witnessing an epic brawl between the twin brothers. If a Cucuzza appearance is any indication, Maze will work with Lucifer and the police again. And this, on at least one of his different cases around Los Angeles.

And you, what do you think of this big announcement? Are you happy to find Officer Cucuzza? Either way, it will take patience to find out a little more.