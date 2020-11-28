Lucifer: Chloe’s Twitter video suggests tensions

This Thursday (26th), Netflix, through the official account of the Lucifer series on Twitter, promoted a fancam video of the character Chloe Decker (played by Lauren German).

However, at the end of the compilation of several scenes of the detective through the seasons, there is a scene extracted from the second part of the 5th season, suggesting certain tensions. “Has anyone seen Lucifer?” She asks.

Along with the video, the profile also wrote: “Thank you Chloe Decker today and every day, we made a fancan to show how thankful we are”.

Check out:

thankful for chloe decker today and every day, so we made a fancam to show how much we stan pic.twitter.com/RIs7rgGzYc — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) November 26, 2020

Fancams are videos made by fans, as the name suggests, and are usually shared to promote artists. With an extremely flashy and captivating audiovisual language, the new scenes from Lucifer’s 5th season came during the national Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

The released part is part of the sequence in which Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Amenadiel (DB Woodside) face Michael (Tom Ellis, again) and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt). The celestial fight would have happened during a kind of time-out. In that sense, Chloe was waiting for an answer to her “I love you” when everything went still.

After a pause in work, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lucifer resumed recording the second part of the 5th season in September. According to what has been determined so far, after the conclusion of the season finale, everyone will begin to dedicate themselves to producing the 10 episodes of the final stretch.

It is worth remembering that the 5th season of the series had a very interesting addition to its cast, including the participation of Rob Benedict, as a mercenary investigated by Chloe.

Looking forward to the next Lucifer episodes? As yet, no official release date has been released.



