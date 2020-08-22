Lucifer and more broadcast premieres this week

The first part of season 5 of Lucifer is the big premiere of this Friday (21) on Netflix. In addition to the return of the most beloved Devil from the small screens, the streaming platform offers another 15 news in the coming days.
Among the new original contents of the company, the following stand out: the reality Mansão de Praia, the Mexican series Fogo Sombrio and the new adult animation Hoops.
Check below the complete list of news on the platform. Titles and dates may change by the company.
Netflix Agenda August 21-27
Day 21
Alien TV (2020) – original children’s series
Dark Fire (2020) – original Mexican series
Hoops (2020) – original adult animation
Lucifer: season 5, part 1 (2020) – original season
Mission Pajamas (2020) – original movie
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 (2020)
Tammy: Out of Control (2014)
Gang of 83 (2020) – original Indian film
Day 22
Escape Route (2013)
Day 25
The Destiny of a Nation (2017)
Gatunas: 2nd season (2020) – original series
Emily’s Lab (2020) – original children’s
Day 26
Praia Mansion (2020) – original reality show
Podium for All (2020) – original documentary
Day 27
Aggretsuko: season 3 (2020) – original anime
The Curse of the Bridge (2020)