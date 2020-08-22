Lucifer and more broadcast premieres this week

The first part of season 5 of Lucifer is the big premiere of this Friday (21) on Netflix. In addition to the return of the most beloved Devil from the small screens, the streaming platform offers another 15 news in the coming days.

Among the new original contents of the company, the following stand out: the reality Mansão de Praia, the Mexican series Fogo Sombrio and the new adult animation Hoops.

Check below the complete list of news on the platform. Titles and dates may change by the company.

Netflix Agenda August 21-27

Day 21

Alien TV (2020) – original children’s series

Dark Fire (2020) – original Mexican series

Hoops (2020) – original adult animation

Lucifer: season 5, part 1 (2020) – original season

Mission Pajamas (2020) – original movie

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 (2020)

Tammy: Out of Control (2014)

Gang of 83 (2020) – original Indian film

Day 22

Escape Route (2013)

Day 25

The Destiny of a Nation (2017)

Gatunas: 2nd season (2020) – original series

Emily’s Lab (2020) – original children’s

Day 26

Praia Mansion (2020) – original reality show

Podium for All (2020) – original documentary

Day 27

Aggretsuko: season 3 (2020) – original anime

The Curse of the Bridge (2020)



